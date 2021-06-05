Nigeria's attorney general orders prosecution for those who break Twitter ban rules
Nigeria's attorney general has ordered immediate prosecution of those who break rules banning Twitter after telecoms firms on Saturday blocked access following a government regulation aimed at suspending the U.S. social media giant indefinitely.
The country's chief legal officer did not provide details on the prosecution and who will be targeted.
