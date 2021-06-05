Twitter revamping its mobile app to add dedicated 'Spaces' tab

Left Menu

It has recently come to light that micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly rolling out a dedicated tab for iSpaces feature on its mobile app for select users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:11 IST
It has recently come to light that micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly rolling out a dedicated tab for iSpaces feature on its mobile app for select users. According to TechCrunch, the Twitter Spaces tab will occupy the middle spot in the main navigation bar between the 'Search' and 'Notifications' icons. This means that the navigation bar will now host five instead of four tabs.

Currently, this update for Twitter Spaces is being rolled out only for iOS users. Also, only 500 people from the Spaces beta test will be able to first spot the new dedicated tab for Spaces. For the uninformed, Twitter Spaces is a new way for users to have live audio conversations on Twitter. Spaces are public, so anyone can join as a Listener, even people who do not follow each other.

Listeners can be invited into Space by DMing them a link, tweeting out, or sharing a link. About 11 people, including the Host, can speak in a Space at any given time. The new dedicated tab will make it easier for users to explore spaces and keep track of live events. Users will find active spaces within the tab along with other details such as Space names, hosts, and people they know that are participating. The tab will also help users manage reminders for scheduled spaces.

In other Twitter-related news, the social media platform has also started rolling out its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, in Australia and Canada. Twitter Blue is a new monthly subscription service that will offer people exclusive access to premium features and app customisations for a small fee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

