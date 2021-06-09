New voice capabilities coming to Microsoft Outlook mobile app

Microsoft has added new AI-enhanced voice capabilities to Outlook mobile app, making it easier for users to schedule meetings and compose emails using voice.

The new voice features will initially be available on the Microsoft Outlook mobile app for iOS and later expand to the Android version of the app.

You can use your voice to schedule an important meeting or to ask for details about an upcoming meeting. All you need to do is

Open the Outlook Mobile app and hold down the plus sign icon

Tap the microphone icon to use 'Use voice'

Tell Cortana what you want to do - you can say, "When's my next team meeting?"

Cortana will instantly contextualize your answer and get you up to speed

Cortana can also help you find the right file, connect with a particular co-worker, or manage your calendar. For instance, when you say "Set up a meeting with Jill and her team for next Monday about the Q1 budget" and then, "Add Jacob," Cortana will recognize the correct coworkers and compose the invite. Finish up with a quick, "Send it," and your task will be done.

Secondly, the new voice capabilities make it easier to perform natural language search and surface content in Outlook mobile, eliminating the need to rely on key search terms.

Thirdly, you can now use Dictation in Outlook mobile, a functionality that allows you to use your voice to respond or write new email messages, delivering advanced speech-to-text while on the go. Dictation in Outlook now recognizes the names of people you work with, so it's less likely that you will spell a name wrong when dictating emails.

Apart from the new voice capabilities, Microsoft has also announced the general availability of Scheduler, a Microsoft 365 add-on service that allows users to schedule meetings by adding Cortana to an email conversation.

"We imagine a future where people can bring their best selves to every task and interaction working across locations and time zones while also balancing the intersecting demands of work and life. And we will continue to bring you new experiences to help build that future in the weeks and months to come," Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, wrote in a blog post.