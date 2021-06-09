Brazil's Ambev decides not to use brands in Copa America

Brazilian beverage company Ambev SA will not involve its brands in the Copa America soccer tournament, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move comes after Mastercard Inc said it had decided to temporarily remove its branding from the Copa America amid criticism over a last-minute decision to host the soccer tournament in Brazil, where COVID-19 is killing thousands daily.

