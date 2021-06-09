Brazil's Ambev decides not to use brands in Copa America
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:09 IST
Brazilian beverage company Ambev SA will not involve its brands in the Copa America soccer tournament, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The move comes after Mastercard Inc said it had decided to temporarily remove its branding from the Copa America amid criticism over a last-minute decision to host the soccer tournament in Brazil, where COVID-19 is killing thousands daily.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- America
- Brazilian
- Copa America
- Brazil
- Copa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
American on trial in Japan gets support from ex-boss Ghosn
FEATURE-Native American groups fight 'erasure' after Instagram posts disappear
AP-NORC poll: More Americans believe anti-Asian hate rising
China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
COVID-19 cases and deaths at alarmingly high level in Latin America -PAHO