Left Menu

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

With this new technology, Samsung is expecting to expand its leadership in the 5G semiconductor market from sub-6GHz to mmWave applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-06-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 07:28 IST
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung's newest radio frequency (RF) technology based on the 8 nm process technology is expected to provide a "one chip solution", specifically for 5G communications. The new 8nm RF joins an already broad portfolio of RF-related solutions including 28nm- and 14nm-based RF.

With this new technology, Samsung is expecting to expand its leadership in the 5G semiconductor market from sub-6GHz to mmWave applications.

"Through excellence in innovation and process manufacturing, we've reinforced our next-generation wireless communication offerings. As 5G mmWave expands, Samsung's 8nm RF will be a great solution for customers looking for long battery life and excellent signal quality on compact mobile devices," said Hyung Jin Lee, Master of Foundry Technology Development Team at Samsung Electronics.

According to Samsung, while digital circuits have improved significantly in performance, power consumption, and area (PPA), the analog/RF blocks haven't seen such an improvement due to degenerative parasitics such as increased resistance from narrow line width.

To overcome the analog/RF scaling challenges in the 8nm RF chip, Samsung has developed a unique architecture called RFextremeFET (RFeFET) that can significantly improve RF characteristics while using less power.

Samsung's RFeFET supplements the digital PPA scaling and restores the analog/RF scaling at the same time, thereby enabling high-performance 5G platforms. The 8nm RF chip architecture is said to provide up to a 35 percent increase in power efficiency and a 35 percent decrease in the logic area compared to 14nm RF.

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021