Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

In the next few weeks, cloud gaming on the browser will open to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, allowing players to experience gaming on almost any device with Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Safari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-06-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 13:00 IST
Later this year, cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be expanding to more countries including Brazil, Australia, Mexico, and Japan.  Image Credit: Flickr

Ahead of Sunday's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft on Thursday provided new updates on the future of the Xbox cloud gaming platform, revealing that the company is building its own streaming devices for cloud gaming which will eliminate the need for a console.

In addition, Xbox is teaming up with global TV manufacturers to integrate the Xbox experience directly into internet-connected smart TVs with no extra hardware required except a controller.

Secondly, the company is exploring new, affordable offerings for its subscription service 'Xbox Game Pass' to let more players experience the most immersive and fun games across devices and geographies. According to Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass members play 30% more genres and 40% more games.

Thirdly, the company is also working with telecom companies on new purchasing models like Xbox All Access, to let consumers buy both a console and Game Pass for a low monthly price.

Lastly, gamers will also experience faster load times and improved frame rates as Microsoft is updating its data centers globally with the Xbox Series X, the most powerful and fastest console ever built by the company.

"Gaming is fundamentally aligned with our mission as a company. When you talk about Xbox's mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, which I absolutely love, that is precisely aligned with Microsoft's mission, which is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

