Messenger users can now use QR codes, payment links with Facebook Pay

Facebook has added the ability for Messenger users to use QR codes and payment links when sending or requesting money with Facebook Pay. This means you no longer have to download a separate payment app or add new contacts to send and receive money from anyone.

To access the personal QR code and payment link:

Go to Messenger settings > Facebook Pay

Share the payment link or allow your friends to scan your QR code to send or request money

QR codes and payment links in Facebook Messenger are available to users in the US only.

Facebook has added two other features to boost the Messenger experience. These include new chat themes to enhance conversations and a quick reply bar to make it easier to respond to the content shared by friends.

The new chat themes in Facebook Messenger include:

Olivia Rodrigo - a whimsical chat theme featuring Olivia's signature face stickers

World Oceans Day - a chat theme to keep conversations afloat

F9 - for Fast & Furious fans

Image Credit: Facebook

To try out the new chat themes, go to:

Chat settings

Tap "Theme"

Pick a theme for the conversation

Further, with the new Quick Reply Bar, Facebook has made it easier for you to have conversations sparked by a cool photo or video without the need to go back to your main chat thread. All you need to do is,