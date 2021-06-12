Apple tightens legal request rules after Justice Department targets lawmakers

Apple Inc on Friday said it has tightened some of its rules for legal requests after the U.S. Department of Justice subpoenaed it for information on Democratic lawmakers.

Apple said it recently instituted a limit of 25 identifiers such as email addresses or phone numbers per legal request.

The company on Friday said it received a subpoena from the Department of Justice in February 2018 for information on 109 identifiers made up of 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, but that it did not release content such as emails and pictures to the prosecutors.

