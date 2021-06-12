BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

Facebook on Friday announced the acquisition of BigBox VR, the developer of the popular battle royale Population: One. The Seattle-based company will join Oculus Studios where it will have an opportunity to grow Pop: One and pursue future projects as well.

"We're excited to help BigBox VR grow and accelerate their vision for Population: One as a state-of-the-art VR social gaming experience, as well as pursue future projects, with access to the resources and support of Facebook and Oculus Studios, all while maintaining the team's creativity, disciplined methodology, and commitment to community," Mike Verdu, the VP of content at Facebook Reality Labs wrote in a blog post.

As part of the Oculus Studios family, BigBox VR will have the opportunity to grow POP: ONE which has consistently ranked as one of the top-performing titles on the Oculus platform. Both Facebook and BigBox VR have confirmed that the game will stay on all of its current platforms and will continue regular updates.

"We are committed to maintaining BigBox VR's nimble, iterative, creative culture, along with its passion for fostering POP: ONE's engaged community," Verdu added.

Commenting on the acquisition, BigBox VR, said, "We've enjoyed a great, successful partnership with Oculus Studios for several years. Becoming part of the Oculus Studios family will give us the opportunity to pursue bigger features, and connect even more people through virtual reality and games."

Back in April 2021, Facebook acquired another popular VR game developer - Downpour Interactive, the studio behind Onward, a Mil-Sim paced tactical multiplayer shooter full of challenges, tactics, and teamwork.