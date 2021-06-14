Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active launching in India 22nd June

Xiaomi will launch a new smartwatch, dubbed the Mi Watch Revolve Active, in India next week, according to an Amazon listing (now removed) which was spotted by tipster Ankit.

As per the Amazon listing, the watch looks similar to the Mi Watch Revolve from last year and will debut on June 22nd at 12 PM, alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

Mi Watch Revolve Active: Specifications and features

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is teased to feature a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with more than 100 watch faces and an Always-on display (AOD) function (via tipster Ankit). The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and weighs 32g.

Mi Watch Revolve Active Launching on 22nd June in India.1.39"AMOLED Display16 Days battery life117 Sports ModeHeart Rate, Blood Oxygen, sleep, Stress,Body Energy, monitorVO2 Max , Breathing exercise100+ Watch Faces,AODBuilt-in GPS 🛰️5ATM Water Resistant32g weightMore.. pic.twitter.com/mgk2E3moLO — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) June 14, 2021

The wearable is teased to come with maximum sports modes ever, including Yoga, hiking, cycling, swimming, trail running, trekking and treadmill, to name a few.

As for the health monitoring functions, the smartwatch supports monitoring of Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen saturation level (SpO2), sleep quality, stress, Body Energy Level, VO2 Max and other features.

The upcoming Mi Watch Revolve Active is claimed to last up to 16-days with typical usage, 22 days on Power Saving mode and up to 50 hours with GPS mode on a single charge. It has a built-in GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BDS for accurate positioning.

The Mi Watch Revolve debuted at Rs 9,999, so we can expect the upcoming smartwatch to be priced the same.

