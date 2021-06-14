Left Menu

Prime members to get access to Amazon's game streaming service Luna

American multinational technology company Amazon will be opening up access to Luna, its game streaming service, for all Amazon Prime members on June 21 and 22 (Amazon Prime Day).

14-06-2021
American multinational technology company Amazon will be opening up access to Luna, its game streaming service, for all Amazon Prime members on June 21 and 22 (Amazon Prime Day). According to The Verge, previously, for a test out of Luna, users had to request access or sign up from supported Fire TV devices. But now, for a limited time, mainland US Prime subscribers will be able to start a seven-day trial of Luna right away.

Luna is currently available on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, and via the web on iPhone, iPad, and select Android phones. Its regular pricing is USD 5.99 a month for access to games including 'Control', 'GRID', and 'Metro Exodus'. Once a user has access to a Luna account, they can pay USD 14.99 a month for the Ubisoft Plus beta channel. As per The Verge, this grants access to a big range of Ubisoft games, including the latest titles from the 'Assassin's Creed', 'FarCry', and 'Watch Dogs' franchises. (ANI)

