We may not be able to live on mars yet and we might not be able to travel the world in jetpacks but at the end of the day, there's absolutely no doubt that the next decade or so is going to bring about a lot of technological advancements. If you want to find out more about what they could be then the only thing that you have to do is take a look below.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is going to be taking a major step forward. The increasing need for machines is going to rocket their general ability to learn and it's going to absolutely transform our world. It's also going to be the main driving force behind a lot of the trends on this list. It's no wonder that investors such as Tej Kohli are now looking to AI as their main form of investment. If you want to find out more about his ventures in AI and why he's chosen to invest like he has, then check out Tej Talks by Tej Kohli.

The IoT

The Internet of Things refers to the evolution of smart devices and objects that are connected in general to the internet. Devices are always trying to gather and transmit data and this is fuelling AI in general. Of course, it's also rocketing the potential of big data as well. This is going to have a major part to play and it's also going to fuel the growth of the industry even more.

Wearables and Augmented Humans

What might have started out as fitness trackers have now utterly exploded into an entirely new industry of wearable tech. This is designed to really rocket human performance and it's also going to help us live a much healthier and safer life. In the future, it's entirely possible that we are going to be seeing new tech that will help us to live much more efficient lives in the future. Some may say that it may help to create augmented humans as well and this is absolutely phenomenal, to say the least.

Big Data

Big data refers to the huge amount of growth and it is also helping data to be pushed to that next level. Thanks to augmented reality, it's safe to say that we are now headed to a much more complex stream of data and this is going to change the industry of tech for the better.

Intelligent Spaces

It's also safe to say that we are now going to see a huge rise in intelligent spaces as well as smart places. When you look at how closely linked everything is to the IoT, you will see that this trend is seeing physical spaces, such as homes, offices or even entire cities become smarter and smarter. It's also going to really help the world to embrace tech in a whole new way which is going to radically transform multiple industries.

Nanotechnology

Our increasing ability to comprehend and understand materials is giving birth to a whole new range of exciting materials. This is going to help people to make the most out of their wearable tech.

