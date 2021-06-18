KDDI trialing Nokia's Liquid Cooling AirScale Baseband solution for sustainability

Japanese mobile operator, KDDI is trialing Nokia's Liquid Cooling AirScale Baseband as well as AVA for energy efficiency solutions to promote sustainability, the latter said on Friday.

Nokia's unique Liquid Cooling baseband solution cuts cooling energy consumption by more than 70 percent and is almost maintenance-free and virtually silent compared to traditional gas coolant-based air-cooling systems that are noisy and require regular maintenance. Additionally, the operator can enhance efficiencies by introducing a heat reuse option that could yield a potential reduction of 80 percent in CO2 emissions.

"Nokia was the first vendor to introduce this game-changing liquid cooling solution which supports operators in their quest to be more environmentally responsible while allowing them to achieve significant cost savings. This trial is another milestone in Nokia's commitment to sustainability and combatting climate change," said John Lancaster-Lennox, Head of Market Unit Japan at Nokia.

KDDI will also trial Nokia's AVA for Energy Efficiency, a holistic AI-driven solution that combines Nokia's deep telco knowledge and data science capabilities with leading cloud expertise, giving you tailored insights to reduce your energy consumption and move towards more sustainable patterns of energy usage. The solution uses IoT power control to make sure equipment that isn't needed is fully shut down, further increasing energy savings by up to 50%.

Both Nokia and KDDI are committed to sustainability and combatting climate change. The Finnish vendor has committed to cut emissions by 50 percent between 2019 and 2030 as part of its updated science-based climate change targets, in line with a 1.5-degree Celsius warming scenario.