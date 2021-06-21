Left Menu

Ayurveda-inspired traditional Indian beauty, wellness brand enters US market on IYD

On the eve of the International Yoga Day, a traditional Indian beauty and wellness brand inspired by Ayurveda has announced its entry into the American market as part of the efforts of Indian companies to expand their global footprint.The firm, Aromazeia, launched its collections of essential oils, attar and aromatherapy products, many of which are manufactured in the foothills of Himalayas, at a yoga event at Times Square in New York on Sunday.The response from people was amazing.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 11:31 IST
Ayurveda-inspired traditional Indian beauty, wellness brand enters US market on IYD
  • Country:
  • United States

On the eve of the International Yoga Day, a traditional Indian beauty and wellness brand inspired by Ayurveda has announced its entry into the American market as part of the efforts of Indian companies to expand their global footprint.

The firm, Aromazeia, launched its collections of essential oils, attar and aromatherapy products, many of which are manufactured in the foothills of Himalayas, at a yoga event at Times Square in New York on Sunday.

“The response (from people) was amazing. They were really excited to get essential oils in the goodie bag actually. Frankincense is really good for yoga and meditation and since they were coming up to this yoga session, they were really excited to use these products,” said Swapnil Pathak from the firm.

Established in Kannauj in 1911 by her great grandfather, Aromazeia is a traditional Indian beauty and wellness brand inspired by Ayurveda and the ancient science of healing, said Swapnil.

“My great grandfather started in 2011, and then my father continued doing it. I'm the fourth generation. They were into wholesale manufacturing,” she said, adding that in 2015 she created this brand to take it directly to the people and now with the US launch objective is to bring this wellness product to the American market as well.

Aromazeia’s most popular product is Mitti Attar, the smell of first rain, which is being manufactured in the perfume capital of India-Kannauj, she said.

Seeing the response, she exuded confidence of lasting in the US market. “Actually, people are more interested in natural products than cosmetics, these days,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021