This oddball malware prevents people from visiting pirated websites

The "vigilante malware" modifies the HOSTS file on the infected system, which according to the researchers is a crude but effective method to prevent a computer from being able to reach a web address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Researchers at cybersecuirty firm Sophos recently discovered a new type of malware campaign that, instead of stealing sensitive data or demanding a ransom, prevents people from visiting software piracy websites by using a decade-old HOSTS modification trick.

"Instead of seeking to steal passwords or to extort a computer's owner for ransom, this malware blocks infected users' computers from being able to visit a large number of websites dedicated to software piracy by modifying the HOSTS file on the infected system," Andrew Brandt, principal researcher, SophosLabs, wrote in a blog post.

"We weren't able to discern a provenance for this malware, but its motivation seemed pretty clear: It prevents people from visiting software piracy websites (if only temporarily), and sends the name of the pirated software the user was hoping to use to a website, which also delivers a secondary payload," he added.

According to the researchers, some of the malware is disguised as pirated copies of a wide variety of software packages, was hosted on Discord, a popular game chat service while other copies were also named after popular games, productivity tools, and security products. These were accompanied by additional files that make it appear to have originated with a file-sharing account on The Pirate Bay, a well-known torrenting website.

To know more about the newly-discovered malware campaign, head over to the Sophos website.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

