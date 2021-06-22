Left Menu

Facing flak for outages, HDFC Bank to hire 500 in 'digital and enterprise factory'

We are awaiting further guidance from the regulator in terms of seeing how this will pan out now.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:35 IST
Facing flak for outages, HDFC Bank to hire 500 in 'digital and enterprise factory'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced that it will hire 500 people over the next two years as part of a special project to improve its IT infrastructure.

It can be noted that the bank, which had 1.2 lakh people on its rolls as of March, has been facing flak for repeated tech outages in the last couple of years and has also been barred by the Reserve Bank from selling any new credit cards or launching new digital products.

In a statement, the bank said it is setting up a 'digital factory and an enterprise factory' to roll out new digital products and services in the future and augment its IT infrastructure.

The 'factories' are part of its technology transformation agenda to run and transform the bank, it added.

A total of 500 people will be hired over the next two years, from diverse backgrounds such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, design thinking, cloud and DevOps, the bank noted.

The 'digital factory' is aimed at ensuring reliability, availability, scalability and security, while the 'enterprise factory' will upgrade legacy infrastructure, decouple existing systems and build its own capabilities, the statement said.

The bank had last week said that it continues to stay in touch with the RBI for restarting the banned services, but giving a timeline for it will be difficult.

Its chief information officer Ramesh Lakshminarayanan said there have been a series of actions, including the visit of an external audit team to assess its capabilities and also submission of the audit report.

"We are awaiting further directions from the regulator in this matter. We are fully prepared, we have shared all of the required information. We are awaiting further guidance from the regulator in terms of seeing how this will pan out now. I don't have the timelines now, I can't second guess.

''We are also working very closely with the regulator and the industry in terms of ensuring that some of the outages we saw, we continue to address them in a fruitful way,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021