Left Menu

Senegal aims for digital sovereignty with new China-backed data centre

Senegal will move all government data and digital platforms from foreign servers to a new national data centre in hopes of strengthening its digital sovereignty, the president said on Tuesday. "I'm instructing the government from henceforth to migrate all state data and platforms to the data centre.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:50 IST
Senegal aims for digital sovereignty with new China-backed data centre
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal will move all government data and digital platforms from foreign servers to a new national data centre in hopes of strengthening its digital sovereignty, the president said on Tuesday. "I'm instructing the government from henceforth to migrate all state data and platforms to the data centre. We have to rapidly repatriate all national data hosted out of the country," President Macky Sall said at the launch of the centre.

Financed with a Chinese loan and built with equipment and technical support from China's Huawei, the data centre will tap into global networks through an undersea cable as well as the country's own 6,000-km (3,730-mile) fibre optic network. State-owned businesses such as Senelec, the national electricity company, will also move their data to the centre in tandem with government agencies, Sall said.

The centre will serve both the public and private sectors, and offer a cheaper infrastructure to Senegal's growing community of tech startups than entrepreneurs will find abroad, he added Sall said the centre will boost Senegal's internet connectivity and position the West African nation as a technological hub for the entire region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
4
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021