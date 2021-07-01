Shopsy by Flipkart to boost entrepreneurship in India: Here's how you can earn commission via app

E-commerce major Flipkart today announced the launch of Shopsy, a new digital platform aimed at providing opportunities to enterprising Indians to start their own online business with no upfront investment as several individual entrepreneurs are struggling to realise their ambitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shopsy by Flipkart will offer 15 crore products ranging across Fashion, Beauty, Mobiles and more categories for individual entrepreneurs who can share the product catalogues with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps, place orders on their behalf and earn commissions on the transactions.

Advertisement

With this new platform, Flipkart aims to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023.

How does Shopsy by Flipkart works?

To use Shopsy, you have to simply register on the app using your phone number. Once you register,

you can browse over 15 crore products on the Shopsy app

share handpicked products with your contacts via social media apps

place order on the behalf of your customer

earn commission on every order you place on behalf of others

"Shopsy is launched to further that vision and provide additional earning opportunities for millions of enterprising Indians. Now, anyone from anywhere can start their online business with zero investment. In addition, we are opening up Flipkart's years of e-commerce expertise for Indian entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs now will utilizeFlipkart's catalog, established delivery networks, and infrastructure to bring reliability and speed," said Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart.