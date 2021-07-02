Google Meet adds support for cross-domain live streaming, captions in live streams

Google has added two new features to improves live streaming in Google Meet. These include Cross-domain live streams to extend viewership and captions in live streams to make them more accessible.

Depending on the Workspace edition, up to 100,000 users can watch the meeting from the web or their mobile device using Google Meet live streaming.

Advertisement

With Cross-domain live streams, you can extend the viewership not only to the guests within your organization but also to guests in another trusted Workspace domain. Captions in live streams can help make meetings more accessible by enabling users, especially deaf and hard-of-hearing users, to read what's being said in the live stream. They are also useful to other users who prefer to read text rather than listening to get more out of the meeting.

Cross-domain live streams: With Cross Domain live streaming, admins can also allow up to 50 different Trusted Workspace sub-domains to join their live streams. This feature will be available if enabled by your admin.

With Cross Domain live streaming, admins can also allow up to 50 different Trusted Workspace sub-domains to join their live streams. This feature will be available if enabled by your admin. Captions in live streams: While captions are already available for video calls, now users have the option to enable them when starting a live stream. Initially, captions in live streams will be available in English, German, French, Spanish and Portuguese. This feature will be available by default for all users with live streams available.

Google Meet Cross-Domain live streaming and captions in live streams are available to Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

The new features are already rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will start receiving them from July 12, 2021. It may take up to 15 days for the features to be fully visible.