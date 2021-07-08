Left Menu

Google introduces new RSVP options for Calendar invitations

It is worth mentioning that if you select the new RSVP options, the join method details (like joining virtually) are not shared with contacts on other platforms, such as Microsoft Outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-07-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 08:16 IST
Google introduces new RSVP options for Calendar invitations
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google has introduced new RSVP options for Calendar invitations to let Workspace users indicate how they plan to join a meeting - in the meeting room, or virtually.

With the addition of new RSVP options, both the organizer and guests can see how attendees are planning to attend the meeting in the event detail. This will help meeting attendees know what to expect when joining a meeting, and prepare accordingly, Google said.

Initially, the new RSVP options will be available on Google Calendar, and will soon expand to calendar invitations in Gmail.

To RSVP to Calendar invitations:

  • Open Google Calendar
  • On your Calendar, open the event you have received an invitation for
  • At the bottom, Next to "Going?," click an option - Yes, No, Maybe
  • When you click on Yes, you will see three options - Yes; Yes, in a meeting room; Yes, joining virtually

Image Credit: Google

It is worth mentioning that if you select the new RSVP options, the join method details (like joining virtually) are not shared with contacts on other platforms, such as Microsoft Outlook.

The new RSVP options are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will receive it starting July 22, 2021. They will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021