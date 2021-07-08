Google introduces new RSVP options for Calendar invitations

Google has introduced new RSVP options for Calendar invitations to let Workspace users indicate how they plan to join a meeting - in the meeting room, or virtually.

With the addition of new RSVP options, both the organizer and guests can see how attendees are planning to attend the meeting in the event detail. This will help meeting attendees know what to expect when joining a meeting, and prepare accordingly, Google said.

Advertisement

Initially, the new RSVP options will be available on Google Calendar, and will soon expand to calendar invitations in Gmail.

To RSVP to Calendar invitations:

Open Google Calendar

On your Calendar, open the event you have received an invitation for

you have received an invitation for At the bottom, Next to "Going?," click an option - Yes, No, Maybe

When you click on Yes, you will see three options - Yes; Yes, in a meeting room; Yes, joining virtually

Image Credit: Google

It is worth mentioning that if you select the new RSVP options, the join method details (like joining virtually) are not shared with contacts on other platforms, such as Microsoft Outlook.

The new RSVP options are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will receive it starting July 22, 2021. They will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.