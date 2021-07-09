Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is reportedly receiving MIUI 12.5 update based on Android 11 in India (via tipster Ankit on Twitter). The update comes with version 12.5.1.0.RFKINXM and weighs 2.3GB in size.

The update bumps up the device's Android security patch level to June 2021 and brings several new features to the Redmi K20 Pro. The MIUI 12.5 has 20 times more rendering power than the previous version while the response to gestures is now instant.

The Notes app has also been refreshed with new tools for doodling and sketching, gesture shortcut, dynamic layouts and other features.

Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340x1080-pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone houses a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x Optical Zoom and a 13MP super wide-angle lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 20MP pop-up camera on the front.

The Redmi K20 Pro is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support. For biometric authentication, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock.