Asus rolling out new software update to Zenfone 8 Flip

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the Russian, European and global units of Zenfone 8 Flip bearing the model number 'ZS672KS'. With this, the device's firmware version is being updated to v30.11.55.66.

As per the official release notes posted on the Asus ZenTalk forum, the update improves the system stability and the camera quality as well. It expands the VoLTE and VoWiFi compatibility to more carriers across Europe.

With this OTA, the Zenfone 8 Flip's Android security patch is updated to May 2021. Here's the complete changelog for the Zenfone 8 Flip v30.11.55.66 update:

Added AOD 'Tap to show' function

Improved the thermals for phone calls during suspend

Updated Android security patch to 2021-05-05

Optimized system stability

Improved camera quality

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Vodafone & Deutsche Telekom (Netherlands)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Deutsche Telekom (Hungary)

Enabled VoLTE on Vodafone (Ireland)

Enabled VoWiFi on MTS (Russia)

Starting today, the update is rolling out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it initially and it may take some time for the update to reach everyone. To manually check for the update, go to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip: Specifications

The Zenfone 8 Flip boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. The phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Zenfone 8 Flip is equipped with a triple rotating camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.