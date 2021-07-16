Left Menu

Xbox makes three games free to play this weekend

The free games include - Honor Standard Edition, The Survivalists, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. Apart from offering free games, Microsoft is offering a limited time discount on each of the titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:11 IST
Xbox makes three games free to play this weekend
Image Credit: Xbox
  • Country:
  • United States

As part of the Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, three games are available to play for free this weekend - from July 15 to Sunday, July 18.

The free games include - Honor Standard Edition, The Survivalists, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. Apart from offering free games, Microsoft is offering a limited time discount on each of the titles.

For Honor Standard Edition

Enter the chaos of war. Mix speed, strategy, and team-play across several multiplayer modes as you control your favourite warriors, be they bold Knights, brutal Vikings, deadly Samurai or the vengeful Wu Lin. Master the innovative Art of Battle combat system and guide your armies to ultimate victory.

Discounted price:

  • Standard Edition (USD29.99 SRP) at 75% off: USD7.50
  • Marching Fire Edition (USD49.99 SRP) at 75% off: USD12.50
  • Complete Edition (USD99.99 SRP) at 75% off: USD25.00
  • Year 3 Pass (USD29.99 SRP) at 70% off: USD9.00

The Survivalists

The Survivalists is an adventure-filled survival sandbox set in The Escapists universe. Explore, build, craft and even train monkeys with up to three friends in a desperate bid to survive.

Additionally, with the Expeditions Update, you can take on new quests, collect more than 40 trinkets and tame new animals including a loot goblin.

Discounted price:

  • Standard Edition (USD24.99 SRP) at 60% off: USD10.00

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is the seventh title in the Super Monkey Ball series. Head back into the fantastical world of Super Monkey Ball and blast through 100 twisting and turning levels. Play as one of your favourite monkeys and take back your bananas from space alien pirate king, Captain Crabuchin and challenge your friends and family to 10 fan-favourite Party Games.

Discounted price:

  • Standard Edition (USD29.99 SRP) at 50% off: USD15.00

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021