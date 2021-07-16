Xbox makes three games free to play this weekend

As part of the Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, three games are available to play for free this weekend - from July 15 to Sunday, July 18.

The free games include - Honor Standard Edition, The Survivalists, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. Apart from offering free games, Microsoft is offering a limited time discount on each of the titles.

Advertisement

For Honor Standard Edition

Enter the chaos of war. Mix speed, strategy, and team-play across several multiplayer modes as you control your favourite warriors, be they bold Knights, brutal Vikings, deadly Samurai or the vengeful Wu Lin. Master the innovative Art of Battle combat system and guide your armies to ultimate victory.

Discounted price:

Standard Edition (USD29.99 SRP) at 75% off: USD7.50

Marching Fire Edition (USD49.99 SRP) at 75% off: USD12.50

Complete Edition (USD99.99 SRP) at 75% off: USD25.00

Year 3 Pass (USD29.99 SRP) at 70% off: USD9.00

The Survivalists

The Survivalists is an adventure-filled survival sandbox set in The Escapists universe. Explore, build, craft and even train monkeys with up to three friends in a desperate bid to survive.

Additionally, with the Expeditions Update, you can take on new quests, collect more than 40 trinkets and tame new animals including a loot goblin.

Discounted price:

Standard Edition (USD24.99 SRP) at 60% off: USD10.00

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is the seventh title in the Super Monkey Ball series. Head back into the fantastical world of Super Monkey Ball and blast through 100 twisting and turning levels. Play as one of your favourite monkeys and take back your bananas from space alien pirate king, Captain Crabuchin and challenge your friends and family to 10 fan-favourite Party Games.

Discounted price: