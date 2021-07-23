OnePlus Nord 2 gets its first software update after launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G debuted in India and Europe on Thursday as the successor to last year's OnePlus Nord. Hours after the launch, the company has released the first software update for the European variants of the phone.

The new software update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.3 A.05 and brings along some improvements and Ultra Resolution mode in the Camera app.

Here's the complete changelog for OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS 11.3 A.05 update (via XDAdevelopers):

System

Optimized the algorithm of automatic brightness

Optimize the experience of fingerprint unlocking

Fixed the Wi-Fi connection failure issue on the Setup Wizard interface

Improved system stability

Camera

Newly added Ultra Resolution mode, turn on this feature to make the picture details clearer

Optimized the AI Beautification feature, able to automatically retouch photos based on your skin color and preferences

Improved application performance

Network

Improved the performance and stability of network transfers

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11 and is armoured with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the handset features a triple rear camera array that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119.7-degrees FOV and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor with EIS on the front.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord is fuelled by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology that takes the battery level from 0 to 100 percent in just 30 minutes. Other highlights of the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is priced starting at Rs. 27,999 and is set to go on an early access sale on July 26. Open sale for the smartphone will commence on July 28.