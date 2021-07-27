Left Menu

Tata Communications unveils IZO financial cloud platform in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 13:55 IST
Tata Communications unveils IZO financial cloud platform in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications on Tuesday announced the launch of the IZO financial cloud platform in India, which aims to enhance the performance and security of organizations in the banking and financial services space.

In a statement, the company said the cloud platform, enabling next-generation digital transformation, is tailored to meet stringent data privacy and protection compliance, and security norms defined by India's regulators for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

''Developed on Tata Communications IZO Private Cloud, this platform aids in building an open banking ecosystem that offers BFSI and FinTechs, the foundation to enable advanced digital services,'' it said.

It also enables international banks to expand their footprint in India by meeting the country's data residency requirements.

The cloud platform would assist financial organizations to modernize legacy systems to support the new age banking services and speed up their digital transformation, the company said.

It will embed security for data, application, and perimeter to manage industry-specific cyber risks. It will also drive industry growth by serving as the execution venue for new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Blockchain.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Awasthi, Associate Vice President, and Global Head Managed Hosting and Cloud Services - Tata Communications, said, ''being at the forefront of digital transformation is vital to surviving in today's competitive environment where digital is not only an enabler but a differentiator''.

Financial institutions in India have significantly shifted to digital, providing a personalized experience to their consumers with round-the-clock access to banking services through online platforms and mobile apps, he said.

''IZO Financial Cloud supports to simplify the modernization charter, fuel innovation employing new technologies and plan business continuity through a geo-resilient redundancy to manage disaster situations,'' Awasthi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021