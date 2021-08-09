Left Menu

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

The update will be available via OTA for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users already running Android 11 Open Beta 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:23 IST
The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are reportedly receiving OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 with few improvements and bug fixes Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are reportedly receiving OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 with few improvements and bug fixes. The devices received Open Beta 1 in early July while Open Beta 2 was released late last month.

According to the changelog shared by XDA-Developers, the OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 improves the smoothness of YouTube videos and also optimizes the background process management mechanism to improve the battery life of both devices.

Here's the complete update changelog for the OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3:

System

  • Optimized background process management mechanism to improve battery life
  • Improved the smoothness of YouTube playing videos
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network

  • Fixed the failed issue of enabling VoWiFi

Work-Life Balance

  • Fixed the issue that the feature doesn't work when the screen is locked

The update will be available via OTA for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users already running Android 11 Open Beta 2. It is worth mentioning that the beta software may be less stable than stable MP builds, hence users are recommended to make a full system backup before installing the update.

To manually check if the latest beta update is available for your device, head over to the Settings > System > System Update.

