Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-08-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 08:05 IST
Customized theme colors in Google Slides and Sheets. Image Credit: Google

Google has made it easier to find and select theme colors in two of its editors - Sheets and Slides - and customize the way your presentation looks.

"We hope this new feature will help you customize your presentations in Sheets and Slides and enable you to incorporate your company's brand colors," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

With this update, the theme colors section now appears at the top color picker, and the theme placeholder has also been enhanced to show the name of the theme. To select theme colors in Google Sheets and Google Slides:

  • Go to any color picker dropdown
  • Click the edit button for your theme color palette
  • In the theme color sidebar, select a color from the dropdown to begin editing

It is worth mentioning that the color changes apply only to the current theme you selected and will not create a new theme.

The update is rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts. It may take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible.

