You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

Google has made it easier for you to identify and fix echo in Meet video calls, which can happen when a system feeds back audio into a call.

While Google Meet intelligently controls the audio to remove the echo in video calls, sometimes it still happens and causes others to hear an echo from your device when they speak.

Advertisement

Previously, it was difficult for you to know when your device is causing an echo. Now, Google will notify you when a notable echo is detected from your system which may be heard by other call participants with a red dot on the more options button at the bottom, along with a text notification. If you click on the notification, there are troubleshooting steps - such as using headphones, reducing the volume of the speaker or muting yourself when not speaking in a video call - you can take which might help reduce the echo.

For end-users, the feature will be ON by default.

The new feature is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.