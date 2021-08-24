Nokia launches scholarship program to improve Black representation in tech

Nokia has launched a new scholarship program to improve the representation of Black people in the tech space. The Finnish firm has collaborated with the Blacks in Technology Foundation (BIT Foundation) and online learning platform Udacity to offer more than 300 Nanodegree scholarships to members of the underrepresented community.

Black people are dramatically underrepresented in the tech industry and they comprise only 3% of employees in the top 75 Silicon Valley tech companies compared to 24% of the total workforce in the US, according to the BIT Foundation. The collaboration aims to close this divide and drive greater inclusion in the tech space.

"This initiative further expands our activities to drive greater inclusion and diversity through concrete actions that provide opportunities to underrepresented communities and individuals, irrespective of background or ethnicity. Education forms a key part of this," said Karoliina Loikkanen, Global Head of Sustainability at Nokia.

From cloud computing and programming to artificial intelligence and data science, the Nanodegree programs cover a broad range of core tech competencies. Scholarship recipients can choose from the following five Nanodegree programs:

AI Programming with Python

Java Programming

Data Structures and Algorithms

Intermediate Python

Cloud DevOps Engineering

The courses are fully online and can be completed alongside further studies or full-time work, making them accessible to anyone regardless of their position or profession.

Additionally, recipients will have access to support and networking provided by the BIT Foundation, including mentorship, tutoring, and post-completion career support resources.

Applications for the scholarship are now open to both students and industry professionals who wish to further develop their technology skills.

We have joined forces with Nokia and Blacks In Technology Foundation because we believe that it is vital to continue to create opportunities for underrepresented groups to build careers in the field of technology. Gabe Dalporto, CEO at Udacity

To further promote this initiative, Nokia will also work closely with its African-American employee resource group ABLE (Advancing Black Leadership and Excellence).