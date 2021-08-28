Left Menu

Mobileye and ZEEKR partner to create advanced driver-assistance systems

The duo will create advanced ADAS systems with increasingly sophisticated capabilities for a variety of ZEEKR models. The partnership will begin with the launch of ZEEKR vehicles in the fourth quarter of this year featuring the Mobileye SuperVision, the next generation of hands-free ADAS powered by two EyeQ5 system-on-chip (SoC) devices processing data from 11 cameras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-08-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 10:53 IST
Mobileye and ZEEKR partner to create advanced driver-assistance systems
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • United States

Intel subsidiary Mobileye has partnered with ZEEKR, Geely Holding Group-owned premium global electric mobility technology brand, to expand its global influence in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) industry.

The duo will create cutting-edge ADAS with increasingly sophisticated capabilities for a variety of ZEEKR models. The partnership will begin with the launch of ZEEKR vehicles in the fourth quarter of this year featuring the Mobileye SuperVision, the next generation of hands-free ADAS powered by two EyeQ5 system-on-chip (SoC) devices processing data from 11 cameras.

Further, they plan to collaborate on a next-generation system powered by six EyeQ5 SoCs to deliver a new standard for a comprehensive ADAS experience. The system will likely make its global debut in 2023.

Commenting on this collaboration, Prof. Amnon Shashua, co-founder and CEO of Mobileye and senior vice president of Intel, said, "ZEEKR's powerful vision for the future of driving make them an ideal partner to Mobileye. By working closely together, we have an exciting opportunity to reach a new level of excellence in ADAS, bringing to market what will be the industry's most state-of-the-art, full-feature system."

On Friday, ZEEKR announced a USD500 million equity investment from five companies including a USD100 million investment from Intel Capital which aligns with the latter's mission of investing in disruptive technologies.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021