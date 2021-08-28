Mobileye and ZEEKR partner to create advanced driver-assistance systems

Intel subsidiary Mobileye has partnered with ZEEKR, Geely Holding Group-owned premium global electric mobility technology brand, to expand its global influence in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) industry.

The duo will create cutting-edge ADAS with increasingly sophisticated capabilities for a variety of ZEEKR models. The partnership will begin with the launch of ZEEKR vehicles in the fourth quarter of this year featuring the Mobileye SuperVision, the next generation of hands-free ADAS powered by two EyeQ5 system-on-chip (SoC) devices processing data from 11 cameras.

Further, they plan to collaborate on a next-generation system powered by six EyeQ5 SoCs to deliver a new standard for a comprehensive ADAS experience. The system will likely make its global debut in 2023.

Commenting on this collaboration, Prof. Amnon Shashua, co-founder and CEO of Mobileye and senior vice president of Intel, said, "ZEEKR's powerful vision for the future of driving make them an ideal partner to Mobileye. By working closely together, we have an exciting opportunity to reach a new level of excellence in ADAS, bringing to market what will be the industry's most state-of-the-art, full-feature system."

On Friday, ZEEKR announced a USD500 million equity investment from five companies including a USD100 million investment from Intel Capital which aligns with the latter's mission of investing in disruptive technologies.