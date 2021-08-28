These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

Xiaomi is expanding MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, the improved version of the MIUI 12.5 Android skin, outside of the Chinese market. In a post on the community forums, the Chinese phone maker has revealed the models which will be receiving the update starting in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Here's the list of devices that will soon be receiving the global version of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition reduces the overall CPU usage by 15% and average power consumption by 8%. The updated version is said to increase background residency capabilities by 64% and defragmentation efficiency by 60%.

Additionally, the Mi 11 laboratory simulation test conducted by Xiaomi shows that reading and writing attenuation is less than 5% after 36 months of use. Xiaomi claims that the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition has fixed 160 system issues as well as 224 system app issues.

To recall, Xiaomi initially released the Enhanced version to 12 smartphones in China. The first batch of devices that received the update earlier this month include the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra/Pro, Redmi K40 Pro, Mi 10S, Mi 11, Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30S, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Redmi K40, and Redmi K30 Pro.