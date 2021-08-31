Left Menu

No security threat at Pangode Military station: Defence PRO

No security threat at Pangode Military station, the Defence wing said in a release.It said the news carried by the online media does not hold credibility due to lack of authentication and supporting evidence and warned that appropriate action would be initiated against any entity that peddles in fake news, especially that which jeopardises security. The office of the Defence PRO, in its official capacity, scrutinized the validation of the contents of the news segment publicized online from varied official agencies who proclaimed that the news is unsubstantiated.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:59 IST
It said the news carried by the online media does not hold credibility due to lack of authentication and supporting evidence and warned that appropriate action would be initiated against any entity that peddles in fake news, especially that which jeopardises security.

'' The office of the Defence PRO, in its official capacity, scrutinized the validation of the contents of the news segment publicized online from varied official agencies who proclaimed that the news is unsubstantiated. ''It is needless to emphasize that publicizing such fake news in any media platform is against media ethics and is a serious breach of security'', said the release issued by the Defence wing here. The reports had claimed that the Pangode military station was facing a 'security threat'.

