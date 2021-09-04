PlayStation Now to add new Final Fantasy chapter every month until Jan 2022

Sony has announced that it will be adding a new chapter of the Final Fantasy series to PlayStation Now every month - starting September 2021 until January 2022.

"Starting next week, we'll be adding a chapter of this beloved RPG series to PlayStation Now each month, beginning with Final Fantasy VII (the original game!) on September 7," the company wrote in a blog post.

Final Fantasy + PlayStation NowEvery month until January, a new title from the legendary series joins PS Now's party. First up, Final Fantasy VII: https://t.co/BG8Ay6v3me pic.twitter.com/uNeuS7FFX7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

Here's a sneak peek into the chapters of the beloved RPG series that will be coming to PlayStation Now:

Final Fantasy VII

Arriving on September 7, Final Fantasy VII is the seventh main instalment in the series. With its unshakeable monopoly over Mako energy production, the evil Shinra Electric Power Company holds tight to the reigns of world power. One day, a Mako reactor serving the sprawling metropolis of Midgar is attacked and destroyed in a bombing raid by a rebel group, Avalanche.

Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra's elite "Soldier" unit takes part in the raid as a mercenary hired by Avalanche and sets events in motion that will draw him and his friends into an epic struggle for the fate of the planet itself.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

As the name suggests, this is a remaster of Final Fantasy VIII with multiple enhancements. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will come to PlayStation Now on October 5.

It is a time of war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia's tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.

Final Fantasy IX

Strange events transpire on the Mist Continent, one of the four main lands of Gaia. The kingdom of Alexandria, ruled by Queen Brahne, begins their invasion of other nations under orders of Kuja, the angel of death from Terra.

An accidental encounter in Alexandria brings Zidane, Vivi, and Garnet together, and they set out on a journey that leads them to discover the secrets of their past, the crystal, and a place to call home.

Final Fantasy IX will hit PlayStation Now on November 2.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Arriving on December 7, Final Fantasy X takes you to Spira, a world terrorized by the supernatural monster Sin. The temple of Yevon teaches that the monster is a physical manifestation of mankind's sins, and following the temple's teachings and atoning could purge it.

Yuna, a young and beautiful summoner from Besaid, embarks on a pilgrimage to defeat this terror. Tidus, a young man from another world, joins her as her guardian to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Enter an era of war within the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is left in ruin and uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age will come to PlayStation Now on January 4, 2022.