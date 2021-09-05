Left Menu

Nintendo reportedly bringing Game Boy, Game Boy Color games to Switch Online

Japanese video game company Nintendo may finally be ready to bring its storied handheld gaming library to the Nintendo Switch.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 18:43 IST
Nintendo reportedly bringing Game Boy, Game Boy Color games to Switch Online
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Japanese video game company Nintendo may finally be ready to bring its storied handheld gaming library to the Nintendo Switch. According to The Verge, reports suggest that Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles will soon join the 100-plus NES and SNES games that it currently offers via its Switch Online subscription service.

There's no word on which titles might arrive, and one shouldn't necessarily expect their favourites to be among them, particularly to start. Nintendo has curated its NES and SNES libraries for Switch very slowly, some of them are pretty deep cuts, and many titles like 'Earthbound', 'Chrono Trigger' and 'Super Mario RPG' are still MIA two years later.

It makes a lot of sense that Nintendo would ramp up more classic content, particularly now that the Switch is well into its life and Nintendo is watching its competitors capitalize on remakes, remasters and next-gen patches that make older games look better and give their new consoles some extra life. For a while, people wondered Nintendo would continue going down the NES Classic and SNES Classic route, releasing cute limited-edition miniature USB versions of its Game Boy or Nintendo 64 with preloaded games on board, too.

But the Game Boy's 30th anniversary came and went without a miniature Game Boy, and now there is a global chip shortage. It would be great to see more opportunities to let new gamers in on old classics and not just in terms of remakes like Link's 'Awakening', originally on Game Boy, Game Boy Color. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021