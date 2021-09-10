Google Cloud announce new partnerships, resources to support startups

Google Cloud has announced new partnerships and resources to help startups scale and connect with new customers around the globe.

The cloud major has partnered with several leading global venture capital firms, including Sequoia in India and Southeast Asia, as well as Greylock, Northstar Group, and Sapphire Ventures to accelerate the adoption of Google Cloud services within their portfolios of startups.

The partnership will see them develop joint business plans, content, and programming, enabling them to build stronger and deeper relationships with startups, and help them more easily leverage products, know-how, and services from across Google.

Additionally, Google Cloud has announced a new global Startup Success Team of customer experience and cloud experts across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia to guide and consult with startups in the earliest days of their growth. Startups can consult on topics like product vision, budgets and engineering, and the team will also help them map Google Cloud products and services to help customers meet their goals.

Next, the new Google Cloud Startup Community on Customer to Customer (C2C) will bring together founders, technology leaders, IT professionals, engineers and more to discuss everything from cloud technology to working with investors and building go-to-market plans. The community is in private preview today and is expected to be available to all startup program participants this year.

Google Cloud's Startup Program is now supporting customers across 128 countries, helping enable innovative new business models and approaches in industries like digital banking, travel, healthcare, media, gaming, security and more.

"We're committed to helping companies build with cloud technology at every stage of their journey, and we believe that Google Cloud can provide a critical foundation for the future, particularly for early-stage businesses," Ryan Kiskis, Director, Startup Ecosystem, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.