Google rolling out Material You design for Workspace apps on Android

If you own Pixel devices with Android 12 or newer, you will be able to match the colours of your Workspace apps to your device wallpaper, giving them a more dynamic and personalized look. Material You will automatically adjust contrast, size, and line width based on user preferences and app context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-09-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 10:59 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google has started rolling out Material You, a new look and feel for Google Workspace apps on Android devices. It not only features an updated design but also brings additional options for personalization.

As far as availability is concerned, the new design is now available on Gmail version 2021.08.24 and newer. Below is the rollout timeline for other Google Workspace apps:

  • Google Meet: These changes will be available on Meet version 2021.09.19 and newer starting September 19.
  • Google Drive: These changes are available on Drive version 2.21.330 and newer starting September 9.
  • Google Docs, Sheets, Slides: These changes are available on Docs, Sheets and Slides version 1.21.342 and newer starting September 1
  • Google Calendar: These changes are available on Google Calendar version 2021.37 and newer starting September 20.

Material You support will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.

