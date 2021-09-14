Left Menu

Twitter rolling out access to request blue badge again

Social media giant Twitter is once more accepting requests for verification for a blue badge.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:57 IST
Twitter rolling out access to request blue badge again
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Social media giant Twitter is once more accepting requests for verification for a blue badge. "We're back to rolling out access to request a blue badge. If you're planning to apply and don't yet have access, keep checking your account settings. Thanks for sticking with us," the officials posted on the company's official Twitter account.

The company's decision to resume the verification applications has come after the company temporarily halted new applications for its revamped verification process last month. As per The Verge, Twitter re-launched its verification program in May this year, after it was put on hold in 2017.

The criteria to get verified on the platform is that a user's account must be "authentic, notable, and active," but the public perception of verification has always been a little more ambiguous, stirring up controversy around the program, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

