Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google said on Monday its older Chat PWA version will shut down starting September 27, 2021. Users who are still on the older Chat PWA version will see a screen directing them to upgrade to the new version of Google Chat.

"While most users have already been automatically upgraded to the new app, a small number of users are still on the older Chat PWA version and will see an in-app banner nudging them to upgrade by visiting chat.google.com," Google wrote in a post on the Workspace Updates blog.

The banner reading "You are using an old version of Chat. You need to uninstall this old version first, then visit www.chat.google.com to install the new version" will appear in the coming weeks" until it is shut down beginning September 27, 2021.

Users who already have the new version of the Google Chat app available but are still using the older version will simply see a screen asking them to uninstall this old version.

The new Google Chat app is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

The new Google Chat Progressive Web Application (PWA) was introduced last year and it provides a fast, reliable, and engaging way to use Chat on any desktop device with the Chrome web browser. Earlier this year, Google introduced a new version of this app.