Google Meet on web now automatically enhances brightness to improve visibility

Google Meet on the web has added the ability to automatically detect when users appear underexposed and enhance the brightness to improve their visibility if they are in a dark environment.

Meet will prompt you to turn this feature on if you're underexposed and your device supports automatic recommendation. If you want Google Meet to automatically adjust the light, you can turn on video lighting adjustment on eligible devices (check eligibility here) by following these steps:

Open meet.google.com and join a video call

Before you join or during the call, click More (three-dot) > Settings

On the left, click Video > Adjust video lighting.

The automatic video lighting adjustment feature on Google Meet is gradually rolling out Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will get this feature starting October 4, 2021. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

"Having too much light behind you - such as a window on a sunny day - can also be challenging for many cameras. Google Meet on the web now automatically detects when a user appears underexposed and enhances the brightness to improve their visibility," Google wrote in a blog post.

Early last year, Google introduced a low-light mode for Meet on mobile that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically enhance your video to adapt to low light conditions. Video enhancements start five seconds after entering an area with low light and as your lighting conditions change, Google Meet intelligently adapts. For instance, it increases enhancements as lighting conditions worsen and turns processing off when lighting conditions improve.