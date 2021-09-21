Left Menu

Google Meet on web now automatically enhances brightness to improve visibility

Early last year, Google introduced a low-light mode for Meet on mobile that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically enhance your video to adapt to low light conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 08:27 IST
Google Meet on web now automatically enhances brightness to improve visibility
Image Credit: Google

Google Meet on the web has added the ability to automatically detect when users appear underexposed and enhance the brightness to improve their visibility if they are in a dark environment.

Meet will prompt you to turn this feature on if you're underexposed and your device supports automatic recommendation. If you want Google Meet to automatically adjust the light, you can turn on video lighting adjustment on eligible devices (check eligibility here) by following these steps:

  • Open meet.google.com and join a video call
  • Before you join or during the call, click More (three-dot) > Settings
  • On the left, click Video > Adjust video lighting.

The automatic video lighting adjustment feature on Google Meet is gradually rolling out Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will get this feature starting October 4, 2021. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

"Having too much light behind you - such as a window on a sunny day - can also be challenging for many cameras. Google Meet on the web now automatically detects when a user appears underexposed and enhances the brightness to improve their visibility," Google wrote in a blog post.

Early last year, Google introduced a low-light mode for Meet on mobile that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically enhance your video to adapt to low light conditions. Video enhancements start five seconds after entering an area with low light and as your lighting conditions change, Google Meet intelligently adapts. For instance, it increases enhancements as lighting conditions worsen and turns processing off when lighting conditions improve.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021