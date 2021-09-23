OnePlus 9R gets September 2021 Android security patch

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 16:00 IST
The OnePlus 9R is receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 - that brings along the September 2021 Android security patch, updated GMS package and a couple of fixes and improvements.

As for the System updates, the using experience of the Quick Reply feature has been optimized and the issue causing Warp Charging to fail in low probability has also been addressed.

Here's the full OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update changelog for the OnePlus 9R:

System

  • Optimized the using experience of Quick Reply
  • Fixed the issue of Warp charging failure in low probability
  • Fixed the issue of Gmail occasionally crashes
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.09
  • Updated GMS package to 2021.06

Gallery

  • Optimized the app fluency in some scenes

Announcing the update, OnePlus said that the OTA is incremental in nature, which means it will reach a small percentage of users today while a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check for the latest update, head over to the Settings app > System > System Updates > Download and install.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1080x2400-pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie snapper on the front while the rear panel features a quad-camera system comprising a main 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The OnePlus 9R is fuelled by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast-charging capability and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.

