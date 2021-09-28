Infosys partners with SAP to launch new solution for professional services industry

Infosys has joined forces with SAP to launch the Leads and Proposals Solution, a modular, industry-specific solution aimed at delivering business innovation to the professional services industry.

"Today, professional services firms are constantly faced with challenges in managing and converting leads which in turn, impact their revenue and growth. We are excited to collaborate with SAP to bring this unique solution that will help our customers seamlessly optimize, extend, and transform their core business processes," said Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, Infosys.

Part of Infosys Cobalt, the Leads and Proposals Solution is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and integrates with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The new cloud-native business-to-business (B2B) solution leverages intelligent technologies such as Predictive Analytics, SAP Analytics Cloud, and Conversational AI to drive innovation in the professional services sector.

The digital native solution helps organizations make informed decisions via a simple and configurable dashboard that provides visibility on lead conversion, new clients, win/loss ratio, pipeline revenue, ratio of pipeline revenue to actual revenue, and planned margins.

Commenting on this partnership, Jonathan Rhodes, Global Vice President and Head Professional Services, SAP, said, "The newly launched solution will add significant value to professional services firms as they look to drive new profitable business. We look forward to continued collaboration with Infosys to create innovative solutions and applications for customers who want to drive cost-effective and sustainable growth in their industry."

The Infosys Leads and Proposals Solution is aimed at delivering the following business benefits: