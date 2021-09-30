Benefits of using website builders to build your new website

Whether you are in business or running a charitable organization, you know that having a website is a must. A few years ago, you had to hire a professional website developer or learn how to code to build a professional website. However, this has changed recently since you just need a great website builder to intuitively build any website that will suit your needs. Whether you need an e-commerce website or a blog where you teach people about a certain topic, you can use the available website builders on the market to build your website.

What is a website builder?

A website builder is an online tool that helps you create a professional and functional website without learning programming skills or hiring a professional website developer. The only skills that you need are basic computer skills. Instead of learning how to code, you will use templates with the required features to create your desired website.

Benefits of using a website builder

You do not have to spend time and money learning technical or programming skills.

Website builders are specifically made to help people with little or no technical skills. Most reliable website builders use a user-friendly design and drag-and-drop technology, allowing the average user to type in text instead of code. Average users can add, move or remove an element with a simple click of a mouse. Website builders also allow to upload images and change website appearance without typing a single line of code.

You can edit your website at any time from any computer

Website builders are online-based, while your hosting services provider usually hosts your website files. You can login into your account any time from any computer, make changes to your website and save the changes. You can change the website appearance, publish, edit or remove content from your website at any time. All you need is a reliable internet connection, web browser, and login details.

You do not need design talent

For your website to look presentable, you need to incorporate an attractive and clean design. An attractive site grabs the attention of web browsers fast, who can turn to loyal customers later. Unfortunately, not everyone is a graphic design expert, but this should not intimidate you since website builders comprise professionally designed templates. The good thing is that you do not have to stick with the look of the template you have chosen since most website builders allow you to customize the templates to fit your desired taste and style.

Makes it easy to maintain your website

Publishing a new website on the internet, no matter how good it looks, is just the first step since it will need regular maintenance. Regular maintenance practices include checking and installing updates, publishing new content, plugins, and installing widgets. Most website builders come with essential tools such as e-commerce integration, reporting, and analytics tools that help gauge your website's performance. You should also ensure that your website has a user-friendly interface and easily accessible content since most users need to see it when they visit your website.

Factors to consider when choosing a website builder

Easy to use

A website builder should make the process of website development as simple as possible. When looking for the right website builder, you should consider the one that has an intuitive editing tool. The whole point of using a website builder is to simplify the website development process; therefore, the builder you choose should serve this purpose. You should also check if the builder has a drag and drop feature, which allows you to move page components using your mouse. The editing tool should have features that will enable you to upload any media, such as pictures and videos, and change colors and elements to a website page without writing a single line of code.

Pricing

One of the major reasons for using a website builder is to cut web development costs. It would be best to consider choosing a website builder offered at a price that is within your budget range. Most builders are billed on a subscription model, so you should put long-term costs into consideration. You should also check if the option you intend to choose includes all the necessary features.

SEO Features

Getting people to visit your website can be challenging with so many websites available on the internet. However, a website builder with SEO features can help you optimize the website so that it can be found easily when web visitors are looking for information related to your website. It would be best to consider adding relevant keywords on your web pages' URL, meta description, and web page content.

Customization options

Templates make it easy to create a website, but you should ensure that your website is unique so that your visitors can recognize it at a glance. A great website builder should allow you to customize your website easily to achieve the required design. You should have the ability to change colors, add new pages, add icons and customize navigation bars however you like.

Creating a website should not be an intimidating task since a good website builder will help you create any site you like. You just need basic computer knowledge and access to the internet, and you will be good to go.

