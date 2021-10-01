Mega summit on artificial intelligence (AI) held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

The second edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit & Awards (GAISA), was a two day event, where companies were felicitated for their pioneering work, in the field of AI.

New Delhi, October 1, 2021: The two-day long 2nd edition of GAISA, organized by the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) and supported by NITI Aayog ended on 29th September with a gala awards ceremony where individuals and companies, in the AI filed, were felicitated. Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning and Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. was the chief guest, at the awards ceremony, where companies were recognized for their outstanding work, across 31 award categories.

GAISA 2021 featured seven-panel discussions and five keynote speakers who dwelt on the use of AI in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities, infrastructure, smart mobility, and transportation.

Some of the notabe winners are as follows. The best use of AI in financial services was awarded to IBM for its’ first-of-a-kind solution for the auto-insurance industry— a mobile application that integrates with the clients back-end systems to provide a seamless user experience. The AI engine analyzes the photos and within seconds generates a list of parts that need to be repaired or replaced. Leveraging Cognitive Image Analytics, CDAT is an analytical model that uses Advanced Computer Vision and Deep Neural Network-based techniques to assess the type and extent of damage incurred to the vehicle. The solution helped reduce the claim response time by 30% and achieve cost optimization.

Best use of prescriptive analytics was also won by IBM for an ecosystem of inter-connected machine-learning models to analyze the indirect tax collection transactions for one of the largest economies of the world. The project team of data scientists has developed complex supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques on Big Data platform to analyze large volumes of transactions followed by deep graph analytics to combine the model results into actionable insights for the end user.

Boston IVY Healthcare Solutions won the top honours in the best use of AI in healthcare for highlighting the originality and ingenuity of an AI and ML powered hospital inventory management and forecasting software application, VIZI that has been granted a national patent inventory management in hospitals.

Best use of AI in Agriculture was awarded to Wolkus Technology Solutions for ‘Fasal’ an AI powered IoT—a SaaS platform delivering farm level, crop- specific and crop stage specific actionable intelligence platform for horticulture crops. This platform is built to enable horticulture farmers and agri institutions to grow more, grow better and optimise the cost of cultivation.

In the category of best use of AI in Robotics was awarded to Village Technology School for taking AI to children in villages and empowering kids to become technology enthusiasts & innovators by providing them with the best opportunities.

Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning and Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs., while complementing the Awardees said ''AI technologies should be created with a certain sense of responsibility so that it benefits the society at large''.

