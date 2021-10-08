IPL SCOREBOARD: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c George Garton b Chahal 48 Shikhar Dhawan c Christian b Harshal Patel 43 Rishabh Pant c Srikar Bharat b Christian 10 Shreyas Iyer c Christian b Siraj 18 Shimron Hetmyer c Kohli b Siraj 29 Ripal Patel not out 7 Extras: (lb-3, w-5, nb-1) 9 Total: 164/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 88-1, 101-2, 108-3, 143-4, 164-5 Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 3-0-29-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-25-2, George Garton 3-0-20-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-34-1, Dan Christian 2-0-19-1.

