IPL SCOREBOARD: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c George Garton b Chahal 48 Shikhar Dhawan c Christian b Harshal Patel 43 Rishabh Pant c Srikar Bharat b Christian 10 Shreyas Iyer c Christian b Siraj 18 Shimron Hetmyer c Kohli b Siraj 29 Ripal Patel not out 7 Extras: (lb-3, w-5, nb-1) 9 Total: 164/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 88-1, 101-2, 108-3, 143-4, 164-5 Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 3-0-29-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-25-2, George Garton 3-0-20-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-34-1, Dan Christian 2-0-19-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai, Bangalore and London Named among World's top Startup Hubs
Mumbai, Bangalore and London named among World's top startup hubs
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in Indian Premier League.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their IPL match in Dubai.