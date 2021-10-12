Microsoft Translator now translates more than 100 languages

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the addition of 12 new languages and dialects to Translator. With this addition, the service can now translate more than 100 languages and dialects natively spoken by 5.66 billion people worldwide.

"The core mission of Translator is to break the language barrier between people and cultures. To achieve this, we have continuously added languages and dialects to this service while ensuring the machine translation quality of the supported languages meets and exceeds the high-quality bar we have set for it," Microsoft said.

The newly-added languages and dialects, which are natively spoken by 84.6 million people, include Bashkir, Dhivehi, Georgian, Kyrgyz, Macedonian, Mongolian (Cyrillic), Mongolian (Traditional), Tatar, Tibetan, Turkmen, Uyghur and Uzbek (Latin).

Commenting on this 100-language milestone, Xuedong Huang, Microsoft technical fellow and Azure AI chief technology officer, said, "One hundred languages is a good milestone for us to achieve our ambition for everyone to be able to communicate regardless of the language they speak."

With this milestone, Microsoft says it has broken the language barrier for 72% of the world's population.