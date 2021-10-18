Left Menu

Slovenia’s T-2 selects Nokia as sole vendor for Single RAN and 5G NR

The partnership will enable T-2 Slovenia to deliver ultra-fast, low-latency, and high-capacity 5G connectivity delivering superior coverage to businesses and consumers alike.

Updated: 18-10-2021 14:00 IST
Slovenia’s T-2 selects Nokia as sole vendor for Single RAN and 5G NR
Image Credit: Pixabay
Slovenia's T-2 has selected Nokia as the sole vendor to supply equipment from its comprehensive AirScale 5G portfolio. The five-year deal will see the Finnish vendor upgrading T-2's existing Single RAN radio footprint as well as introducing enhanced 5G new radio (NR) services across the country.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Nokia. This important project will enhance the delivery of compelling new 5G services and use cases to our subscribers across the country," said Jozef Zrimsek, CTO at T-2.

In a press release on Monday, Nokia said that it will supply ReefShark System-on-Chip powered equipment from its latest AirScale radio portfolio, which will provide faster speeds and wider mobile coverage. These include 5G RAN, AirScale base stations, and Nokia AirScale radio access products including its Single RAN portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage.

Under this partnership, Nokia will also provide digital design and deployment for a faster time to market as well as optimization and technical support services to the Slovenian telco.

The partnership will enable T-2 Slovenia to deliver ultra-fast, low-latency, and high-capacity 5G connectivity, delivering superior coverage to businesses and consumers alike.

Commenting on the partnership, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said, "We are proud to expand our partnership with T-2 into the 5G era as their sole vendor. Our latest AirScale portfolio will help support T-2's ambitious 5G roll-out plans and deliver incredible connectivity experiences across the country."

