New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

The Focus time feature, which is similar to the Out of office event type, includes the option to automatically decline conflicting events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 07:40 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google has introduced a new entry type in Calendar that lets you protect your time for heads-down individual work. The Focus time feature, which is similar to the Out of office event type, includes the option to automatically decline conflicting events.

The new feature in Google Calendar appears with a headphones icon. To schedule a focus time event,

  • Open Google Calendar
  • Click the time you want to schedule focus time.
  • At the top of the event, click Focus time.
  • Select when you want your event to begin and end.
  • Click Save.

The scheduled focus time will also be tracked in your Time Insights in Calendar.

Further, you can edit or delete and repeat a focus time event from your computer or mobile device. You can also change the focus time event color to let it have different visibility from your events and other meetings. Simply click Color and select the color you want to assign to the focus time event.

"With the changes to our working environments in the past year, having more chats and meetings make it more difficult for people to carve out time for their core individual work. With the new focus time feature, we hope to make it easier to create dedicated time for thinking and core work," Google said.

The Focus time feature in Google Calendar is now rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on October November 3, 2021. It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers.

Google noted that that the new entry type will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline and as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

