MTN Eswatini says ordered to suspend access to Facebook, messenger app

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-10-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:19 IST
MTN Eswatini and other mobile network operators have been told to suspend access to Facebook and its messenger app until further notice, the Eswatini unit of MTN Group said in a statement after anti-monarchy protests flared up in the southern African kingdom.

"The business has implemented the directive and access to Facebook and Facebook Messenger has been suspended. ... We will continue engaging with the relevant stakeholders to minimize the impact and duration of the service disruption," MTN Eswatini said, without saying why it had been told to suspend access to Facebook.

