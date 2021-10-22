Left Menu

Tencent's WeChat makes content searchable on Google and Bing

Tencent's WeChat makes content searchable on Google and Bing
Tencent's WeChat has made its content searchable on some foreign search engines such as Google, and Microsoft's Bing, according to Reuters checks.

WeChat's content, including articles and videos on its popular public accounts page, a function similar to a news portal, has opened to external search engines, other than its own Sogou search engine, in recent days.

