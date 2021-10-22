It's official! PUBG: New State launching on November 11

PUBG: New State, the new Battle Royale developed by Krafton and PUBG Studios, will be launching around the world starting on November 11, 2021. The launch date was confirmed today on PUBG: New State YouTube channel, where the South Korean developer released the launch trailer of the game as well.

The title is currently available for pre-registration on Play Store and App Store.

Watch the PUBG: New State Launch Trailer below:

Video Credit: YouTube / PUBG: NEW STATE

PUBG: New State is a new multiplayer online battle royale video game set in the near future of 2051, where 100 players will fight on a new battleground with various weapons and strategies until only one party remains to become the last survivor standing. Key features of the game include:

Fully optimized for the mobile environment

A massive, 8x8 open-world battleground

Global illumination technology

Gun customization with unique weapon attachment system

New vehicles

Unique mechanics including dodging, drone calls, and support request

New maps

